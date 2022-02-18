(CBS4) – Thousands of students in Colorado Springs will spend the day at home Friday after too many teachers called out sick. A similar event in Douglas County two weeks ago.
On Friday the same thing will happen in D-20 — one of the largest school districts in the Colorado Springs area. It will mainly impact high schoolers.
CBS4 television partner KKTV in El Paso County reports teachers are upset about changes to their job requirements. They report 30% of the staff called out.
The following email was sent out by the district:
“Academy District 20,
Nearly 30% of our high school teachers and staff have called off tomorrow, Feb. 18, 2022. With such significant absence rates, we are unable to properly fill enough positions with guest staff to safely operate our high schools.
Unfortunately, this leaves us no other option but to cancel school tomorrow, Feb. 18, for our high school students.
Please note, tomorrow’s cancellation ONLY impacts our high school students. Middle and elementary students should report to school as normally scheduled.
We apologize for this inconvenience and we look forward to seeing students in class on Tuesday, following the President’s Day holiday.
Thank you for your support.”