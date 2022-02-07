DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – They poured out of the school and out to the streets at Highlands Ranch High School. One of the many schools throughout the Douglas County system where students protested the school board’s decision to fire superintendent Corey Wise.

Senior Maddy Hatch told CBS 4, “I feel like all of us as you can tell are saying this is a big problem and we are supporting our teachers.”

Last week many teachers called in sick and marched in front of the district headquarters. That did not stop the new conservative majority from firing superintendent Corey Wise a day later.

While the students walked out not all parents were in support.

Amity Wicks, a supporter of the board’s decision to fire Wise, has two Douglas County students. “I’ve seen many Facebook posts sending out directions how to do this, what they should do, signs they should make, it’s very adult driven.”

One post even gave talking points and instructions for the students on what to put on posters.

Asella Straus insists this was student-driven, “This is absolutely organized by all the students. I organized it, there was no teacher involvement, some parent involvement, but mostly students who started this.”

The high school walkout at Highlands Ranch High School grew with support from Cresthill Middle School students next door. An early course in how to stage a demonstration.

The school board president, Mike Peterson, issued a statement calling this an emotional time for the community saying he is committed to restoring peace and unity and focus on educating the children.