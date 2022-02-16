JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Wayne Lotz has been arrested in the murder of Michele Scott. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested Lotz, 58, early Tuesday morning, several hours before Scott’s body was found.

The investigation began when deputies were dispatched to the 27000 block of South Timber Trail in Conifer for a welfare check on the night of Feb. 13. Neighbors were worried about the resident of the home, later identified as Scott, 55, who had not been seen for a couple of days. When deputies arrived, they found the home dark and locked with no one home.

Neighbors spoke with a member of Scott’s family who gave them permission to enter the home. Once inside neighbors found the dogs had not been cared for, which caused concern. Deputies returned to the home at 8 a.m. Monday and found evidence suggesting foul play. Deputies immediately began searching the property and began to search for Scott.

Deputies say evidence found on her property gave them reason to believe that her ex-boyfriend, Lotz, was a person of interest in her disappearance. Jeffco Sheriff’s Office said there is a history of domestic violence calls at that residence involving the couple. The most recent call was Feb. 7. No arrests were made at the time.

Lotz was surveilled and found to be driving Scott’s vehicle, a 2005 red Toyota Highlander and in possession of her credit card. That prompted deputies to contact and arrest Lotz for a variety of charges, including aggravated motor vehicle theft and criminal possession of a financial device. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. Lotz has a lengthy criminal history in Jefferson and Park counties.

Investigators said that forensic technology led them to a location where Scott’s body was discovered just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of Pleasant Park Road and High Grade Road in Conifer. Lotz faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and tampering with a deceased human body.

Deputies could use the public’s help in the case. They are asking residents and businesses in the area to look at their security camera footage from the past week for Michele’s red Toyota Highlander. If you have any information on this case, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612. Callers can remain anonymous.