JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a body on Tuesday afternoon. Officials say they found the body near Pleasant Park and High Grade Roads — southwest of Chatfield State Park.
Officials say this is a homicide investigation, however circumstances leading to the person’s death are still under investigation.
The coroner’s office will identify the victim.
Jeffco officials ask those who drove in the area in the last several days and saw anything suspicious or unusual, to call their tip line at 303-271-5612. You can remain anonymous.