CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Several crashes have closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel, mile marker 215. CSP Golden tweeted out the closure at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Traffic was urged to take US 6 Loveland Pass. State troopers reminded drivers that the traction law and chain law restrictions are in effect.
There was no estimate on when the lanes will reopen.
!!!! Westbound Crashes !!!!
west of the Eisenhower forcing highway closure at the Tunnel, mp 215. Traffic will need to use US 6 Loveland Pass. Traction Law and CMV Chain Law restrictions in place.
Vail Pass closure remains in place.
S1 pic.twitter.com/osmuc93V2S
— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) February 16, 2022
Earlier Wednesday, westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at the top of Vail Pass due to crashed semi-truck blocking lanes just west of the summit.
Areas such as Conifer, Evergreen, Black Hawk/Central City, Nederland, and Estes Park should see 6 to 12 inches of snow during the Winter Storm Warning in what CBS4 meteorologists have claimed as a First Alert Weather Day.