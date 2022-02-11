FIRST ALERTWindy & cold with areas of snow developing on this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
By Jennifer McRae
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Bushy Brow Bandit struck again on Friday. The bank robbery suspect is wanted in a string of robberies over the past month.

The most recent was the US Bank at 6766 W. Coal Mine Ave. at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators with the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force were able to make a connection between the suspect and several other bank robberies in the Denver metro area in a spree that began Jan. 18.

The “Bushy Brow Bandit” is described as a white or Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years old, approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall, heavy build, with thick eyebrows.

Those who share tips that lead to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a reward of up to $7,000.

Anyone with photos or video of the “Bushy Brow Bandit” can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-STOP (7867) and remain anonymous.

