JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Bushy Brow Bandit struck again on Friday. The bank robbery suspect is wanted in a string of robberies over the past month.
The most recent was the US Bank at 6766 W. Coal Mine Ave. at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) February 12, 2022
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) February 12, 2022
Investigators with the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force were able to make a connection between the suspect and several other bank robberies in the Denver metro area in a spree that began Jan. 18.
The “Bushy Brow Bandit” is described as a white or Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years old, approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall, heavy build, with thick eyebrows.
Those who share tips that lead to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a reward of up to $7,000.
Anyone with photos or video of the “Bushy Brow Bandit” can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-STOP (7867) and remain anonymous.