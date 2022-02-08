KEN CARYL, Colo. (CBS4) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a bank robbery suspect who is being called the “Bushy Brow Bandit.” He is believed to be the suspect in a string of bank robberies that have occurred within the past month in the metro area.
According to the sheriff’s office Facebook post, the suspect most recently got away on foot after he was accused of robbing the FirstBank at 11767 W Ken Caryl Avenue just before 10 a.m. Monday.
After looking at the bank’s surveillance footage, investigators with the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force were able to make a connection between the suspect in this robbery and several other bank robberies in the metro area — a spree that began Jan. 18.
The “Bushy Brow Bandit” is described as a white or Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years old, approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall, heavy build, with thick eyebrows.
Those who share tips that lead to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for You can collect a reward of up to $7,000.
Anyone with photos or video of the “Bushy Brow Bandit” can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-STOP (7867) and remain anonymous.