CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein
Filed Under:Bushy Brow Bandit, Colorado News

KEN CARYL, Colo. (CBS4) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a bank robbery suspect who is being called the “Bushy Brow Bandit.” He is believed to be the suspect in a string of bank robberies that have occurred within the past month in the metro area.

(credit: Jeffco Sheriff)

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook post, the suspect most recently got away on foot after he was accused of robbing the FirstBank at 11767 W Ken Caryl Avenue just before 10 a.m. Monday.

After looking at the bank’s surveillance footage, investigators with the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force were able to make a connection between the suspect in this robbery and several other bank robberies in the metro area — a spree that began Jan. 18.

(credit: Jeffco Sheriff)

The “Bushy Brow Bandit” is described as a white or Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years old, approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall, heavy build, with thick eyebrows.

Those who share tips that lead to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for You can collect a reward of up to $7,000.

(credit: Jeffco Sheriff)

Anyone with photos or video of the “Bushy Brow Bandit” can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-STOP (7867) and remain anonymous.

Jack Lowenstein