BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – The funeral for Tom Deland, a former longtime police chief in Broomfield who died earlier this month, will take place on Friday afternoon at a church in Broomfield. The Broomfield Police Department announced that it is open to members of the community to attend, and that shuttle buses will be running to and from the church for those people.
Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church is located at 900 West Midway Boulevard in Broomfield. The service begins at 2 p.m., and the eastbound lanes of Midway will be closed from Kohl Street to West 3rd Avenue Drive for most of the afternoon.
Deland’s death on Feb. 1 was unexpected. He was a member of Broomfield’s police department for 37 years and served as its chief for 23. In the process he led the department “as it transformed from a small town operation to a large department serving both the City and County of Broomfield.”
Deland retired in 2014 but remained active in town affairs, including serving on the Broomfield Rotary. He leaves behind a wife, a son and a daughter.