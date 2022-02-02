BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A former longtime police chief in Broomfield died this week. The Broomfield Police Department announced in a Facebook post that Tom Deland passed away on Tuesday, saying “our hearts are broken.”
Deland was a member of Broomfield’s police department for 37 years and served as its chief for 23. In the process he led the department “as it transformed from a small town operation to a large department serving both the City and County of Broomfield.”
Deland retired in 2014 but remained active in town affairs, including serving on the Broomfield Rotary.
He leaves behind a wife, a son and a daughter. His death was sudden and unexpected, according to the department.