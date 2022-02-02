FIRST ALERTHeaviest snow ends, cold continues on this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Broomfield News, Colorado News, Denver News

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A former longtime police chief in Broomfield died this week. The Broomfield Police Department announced in a Facebook post that Tom Deland passed away on Tuesday, saying “our hearts are broken.”

CBS4's Dominic Garcia interviewed Tom Deland in 2013.

CBS4’s Dominic Garcia interviewed Chief Tom Deland in 2013. (credit: CBS)

Deland was a member of Broomfield’s police department for 37 years and served as its chief for 23. In the process he led the department “as it transformed from a small town operation to a large department serving both the City and County of Broomfield.”

Deland retired in 2014 but remained active in town affairs, including serving on the Broomfield Rotary.

He leaves behind a wife, a son and a daughter. His death was sudden and unexpected, according to the department.

Jesse Sarles