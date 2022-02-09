Community Organizations Still Seeing A High Need For Help Across The Denver Metro AreaOne organization still helping thousands of people everyday is Village Exchange Center in Aurora.

Ruby Hill Rail Yard Open To Skiers, Boarders For The SeasonThe Ruby Hill Rail Yard is open for the season. The free urban ski and snowboard park creatures 10 rails and boxes for varying configurations and skill levels.

King Soopers On Table Mesa Reopened Wednesday With Hopes To Bring Healing To The CommunityThe store opens after a shooting in March of 2021 took the lives of 10 individuals.

WANTED: Casey Michael Devol Accused Of Murdering Man & Woman In Douglas CountyThe Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a double homicide. Sheriff Tony Spurlock says a man looking for the victims found the bodies at around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.

'Rattlesnake Kate' Takes To Stage To Detail Colorado Woman's Incredible SurvivalThe Denver Center for the Performing Arts has teamed up with a former member of The Lumineers to premiere a musical that is rooted in Colorado history.

Aurora Police Involved In Shooting On South Parker RoadAurora police were involved in a shooting Wednesday night. Several law enforcement officers were seen in the area of Broncos Parkway and South Parker Road.

