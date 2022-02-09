DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Kelly Turner has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for the death of her daughter, Olivia Gant. Turner was charged after claiming her daughter had a terminal illness and then raised money in her name,
Turner pleaded guilty to theft, charitable fraud and child abuse-negligently causing death on Jan. 3. In exchange for the guilty plea, other charges including first-degree murder, child abuse-knowingly/reckless and forgery were dismissed.
In 2012, Turner brought her daughter, Olivia Gant, to Children’s Hospital Colorado for treatment of constipation. It would evolve into surgeries and heavy doses of narcotics over some 1,000 visits in five years.
Olivia then died in August of 2017. Turner was arrested in October of 2019.
The investigation into how Olivia died began after doctors at Children’s Hospital Colorado became suspicious when Turner brought in her older daughter because of “bone pain.”
Olivia’s body was exhumed from her grave. An autopsy was performed, but the cause of death was inconclusive. Her death certificate states she had chronic intestinal failure, autism and seizure disorder.