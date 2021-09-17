DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The threatened $25 million lawsuit in the death of 7-year-old Olivia Gant has been resolved. She died in 2017 after years of treatment at Children’s Hospital Colorado and murder charges were filed against her mother Kelly Turner, who allegedly lied about her daughter having a terminal illness.
A notice of intent to sue was given to the hospital and other entities associated with the girl’s treatment. It claimed the girl was unnecessarily treated for problems she did not have based on the mother’s claims, and that they failed to report child abuse. Investigators say doctors at the hospital reported suspected abuse to administrators but those reports never made it to child protective services.
Gant was later sent to Denver hospice, where she passed away.