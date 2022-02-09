CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police were involved in a shooting Wednesday night. Several law enforcement officers were seen in the area of Broncos Parkway and South Parker Road.

Police officials say a suspect is responsible for a crime spree in Aurora. That suspect has since been identified as Jose De Jesus Montoya Villa who was wanted for a deadly shooting at a church last week.

Officials say it started with shots fired on Dayton Street at around 3:40 p.m. It evolved to a carjacking at gunpoint and subsequent hit and run at 11th Avenue and Dayton Street.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police officials say a liquor store was robbed in the area, and then the suspect carjacked another vehicle near Intestate 225 and Parker Road at around 4:30 p.m.

Then, officers spotted the vehicle near Broncos Parkway and Parker Road. They say the suspect was armed and police fired shots at Montoya Villa.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he has since died.

Aurora police say no officers were hurt.

APD Chief Vanessa Wilson shared her relief her officers are okay.

At least one Douglas County Sheriff’s vehicle was seen at the scene, but the sheriff’s office says this is not related to a double homicide in which they are searching for a suspect.

