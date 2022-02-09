DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a double homicide. Sheriff Tony Spurlock says a man looking for the victims found the bodies at around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.

Deputies arrived to find a man and woman in their 30s shot to death in the garage.

Spurlock says the shootings may have happened earlier that morning or the night before.

Investigators are asking the public’s help in finding Casey Michael Devol, 29, who is accused of murdering the victims. There is an active warrant for his arrest.

Devol is known to the victims, Spurlock says, adding the man is friends with Devol, and the female might be a relative. He adds the suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous and is believed to have multiple weapons.

He was last seen driving a gold 2001 Ford F250 with a Colorado license plate of 052-XPI. Investigators say he lives in Douglas County. SWAT teams were at his home, but did not find him. They have also checked with his employer, but were not successful in finding him.

“His behavior is very volatile,” Spurlock said. Devol has not had prior contact with the sheriff’s office, Spurlock added.

Devol is described as a white male, 5-feet-10 in height and 235lbs.

The victims have not been identified.