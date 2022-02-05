AURORA (CBS4) – Aurora police are asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting inside of a church on Friday night. The shooting left one woman dead and two men shot and injured.

Police responded to Iglesia Faro De Luz near Olathe and 6th Avenue at around 8 p.m. There, they found a 36-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man and a 40-year-old man all shot. The woman died at the scene. Police say the two men were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

They add a fourth adult was hospitalized for “other medical reasons.”

“Early information obtained is that there was an event at the church tonight where approximately 15-20 people were in attendance. Investigators do know that there is a personal connection between the suspect and one of the shooting victims,” police stated late Friday night.

Javier Orduña is a member of the church, but he was not at the service Friday night because he was helping victims of the Marshall Fire recover items from homes that were burned. He says their congregation is devastated.

“We’re trying to plan right now to console all of those brothers and sisters and kids and get therapy and help,” Orduña said.

Surveillance video CBS4 obtained from a neighboring business captured the moment three people were shot during a church service and a car fleeing the scene after the shooting.

He says the male victims, described as pastors, and the fourth person who was transported are still in the hospital.

“They are recovering. some have had surgeries the others are just recovering but they are going to fight this,” “We’re trying to plan right now to console all of those brothers and sisters and kids and get therapy and help,” Orduña said.

All he would say of the woman killed was that she was a dear member of their church community and a pious woman.

“What I can say for sure is the person closed their eyes in church and opened them in heaven,” Orduña said.

He says everyone at Iglesia is leaning heavily on their faith right now.

“That (which) happened probably can happen anywhere but we need to keep believing in God, our faith and trusting in God,” he said.

Police say the suspect is a man, and they are working on finding him.

Javier says the shooter should take direction from The Bible and turn himelf in and seek forgiveness.

“You need to pay for exactly what you did,” Orduña said.

Any witnesses or those who know more is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. By using Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated.