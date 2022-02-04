AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora investigated a shooting on Friday night that left one dead and two others injured. Officers rushed to the scene near Olathe and 6th.
UPDATE: Two adult males have been transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Expected to survive.
An adult female was pronounced deceased on scene.
Suspect left scene prior to police arrival. Working to gather their info to release.
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 5, 2022
When officers arrived at the Iglesia Faro De Luz Church located at 538 N. Olathe, they found three people had been shot, one female and two males. The two males were rushed to the hospital and the female was determined to be deceased.
The two injured males are expected to survive. The shooter left the scene before police arrived.
What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated.