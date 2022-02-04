CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora investigated a shooting on Friday night that left one dead and two others injured. Officers rushed to the scene near Olathe and 6th.

When officers arrived at the Iglesia Faro De Luz Church located at 538 N. Olathe, they found three people had been shot, one female and two males. The two males were rushed to the hospital and the female was determined to be deceased.

The two injured males are expected to survive. The shooter left the scene before police arrived.

What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated.

