DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – After several days of tension within Douglas County Schools that included a teacher “sick out” and protests with parents and teachers, the Douglas County School Board has voted to oust superintendent Corey Wise. The 4-3 decision was announced on Friday night during a special board meeting.
The “sickout” on Thursday was to support Wise, after several conservative school board members are accused of secretly meeting to push him out. Wise has been in favor of mask mandates.
On Wednesday, Douglas County School District issued a statement that read, in part, “…we have reached the point where the number of absences has impacted our ability to provide a safe and supervised learning environment for students. As a result, [Thursday] will be a no-student contact day.”
Three other members of the school board held a meeting Monday night to express their concerns. They say the others may have broken the law if they took action without holding a meeting that was open to the public.
RELATED: 3 Douglas County School Board Members Accuse Rest Of Board Of Breaking Colorado Law By Privately Plotting To Force Out Superintendent
Wise has been serving as superintendent of DCSD for less than one year, he was named superintendent April 21, 2021 after serving as interim superintendent.