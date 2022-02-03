DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Hundreds of teachers in Douglas County called in sick on Thursday and many joined parents in a protest outside the Douglas County School District headquarters. Several members of the school board are accused of acting illegally to try to push out the superintendent — who has been outspoken in favor of mask mandates.
The planned “sickout” forced classes to be canceled at Douglas County schools.
On Wednesday, Douglas County School District issued a statement that read, in part, “…we have reached the point where the number of absences has impacted our ability to provide a safe and supervised learning environment for students. As a result, [Thursday] will be a no-student contact day.”
School board leaders, President Mike Peterson and Vice President Christy Williams, are accused of giving Superintendent Corey Wise an ultimatum last week.
Peterson and Williams allegedly told Wise that four conservative members of the school board were prepared to move forward with the termination process if he didn’t resign.
Wise has been with the district more than two decades and was outspoken in favor of the mask mandate.
Three other members of the school board held a meeting Monday night to express their concerns. They say the others may have broken the law if they took action without holding a meeting that was open to the public.
