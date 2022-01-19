FIRST ALERTToday's a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to possibility of slick, icy conditions
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4) – The NHL has rescheduled the Colorado Avalanche games that were postponed last month due to COVID cases. All of the games will begin next month.

There were a total of 7 Avs games that were postponed in December 2021. All have been rescheduled for dates in February.

Gm # Road Home Original Date New Date Start Time (Local)
Colorado
477 Tampa Bay Colorado 18-Dec 10-Feb 7:00 PM
563 Colorado Dallas 31-Dec 13-Feb 1:00 PM
549 Dallas Colorado 29-Dec 15-Feb 7:00 PM
535 Colorado Vegas 27-Dec 16-Feb 7:00 PM
504 Colorado Buffalo 22-Dec 19-Feb 1:00 PM
508 Colorado Boston 23-Dec 21-Feb 1:00 PM
490 Colorado Detroit 20-Dec 23-Feb 7:30 PM

Due to a surge in COVID cases last month, the NHL had pushed back all games until after the holiday break.

Jennifer McRae