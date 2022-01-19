DENVER (CBS4) – The NHL has rescheduled the Colorado Avalanche games that were postponed last month due to COVID cases. All of the games will begin next month.
There were a total of 7 Avs games that were postponed in December 2021. All have been rescheduled for dates in February.
|Gm #
|Road
|Home
|Original Date
|New Date
|Start Time (Local)
|Colorado
|477
|Tampa Bay
|Colorado
|18-Dec
|10-Feb
|7:00 PM
|563
|Colorado
|Dallas
|31-Dec
|13-Feb
|1:00 PM
|549
|Dallas
|Colorado
|29-Dec
|15-Feb
|7:00 PM
|535
|Colorado
|Vegas
|27-Dec
|16-Feb
|7:00 PM
|504
|Colorado
|Buffalo
|22-Dec
|19-Feb
|1:00 PM
|508
|Colorado
|Boston
|23-Dec
|21-Feb
|1:00 PM
|490
|Colorado
|Detroit
|20-Dec
|23-Feb
|7:30 PM
Due to a surge in COVID cases last month, the NHL had pushed back all games until after the holiday break.