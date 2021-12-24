DENVER (CBS4) – The NHL has pushed back its regular-season schedule once again. Last week, the NHL pushed back all games until after the holiday break due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
On Friday, the NHL announced that its regular season will return to its schedule on Dec. 28.
The Colorado Avalanche were scheduled to play the Vegas Knights on Dec. 27. That game will be played at a later date, making it the fifth postponed game so far this season. The other games postponed were against Tampa Bay (Dec. 18 at home), Detroit (away, Dec. 20), Buffalo (away, Dec. 22), and Boston (away, Dec. 23).
The Avs next game on the schedule is Dec. 29 at the Ball Arena against Dallas.