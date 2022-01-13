Federal Correctional Institution Englewood Employees Concerned About COVID RiskBehind the walls at the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood there are dangerous criminals and a dangerous virus. Those who work there say they are at risk of entering each day without any COVID-19 screening.

'Horrifying Trend': Gov. Jared Polis Calls For Bold Action To Help Young Coloradans Struggling With Mental Health IssuesIn his annual State of the State Address, Gov. Jared Polis addressed what he called a "horrifying trend" -- a spike in mental health issues among young people in Colorado during the pandemic.

COVID Mobile Vaccine Clinic Making Stops In Denver Metro Area This WeekendThe COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic bus will be making stops around Colorado this weekend.

Polis Expresses Commitment To Save Coloradans Money In Health Care CostsGov. Jared Polis says he wants to save Coloradans money in health care costs during his State of the State address Thursday.

University Of Northern Colorado Will Require Booster Shots On CampusUNC in Greeley is the latest major university in the state to require a COVID booster shot for those working and learning on campus.

'I Want To Empower Women': What A Colorado Doctor Wants People To Know About Birth DefectsThe CDC recognizes January as National Birth Defects Awareness Month, a time to highlight efforts to help those living with these conditions.