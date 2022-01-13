ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County 14 school officials tell CBS4 that contrary to the latest health guidance and school administration wishes, the school district will return to in-person learning following Martin Luther King Jr. Day, following a directive late Thursday by the district’s state-mandated private management company, MGT Consulting, LLC.
Adams 14 officials say after several meetings Thursday, school administrators determined the best course of action would be to remain in virtual learning for another week, considering Adams County COVID-19 case numbers and transmission rates remain high.
However, school officials tell CBS4 the district’s private management company, MGT, is directing the district to go back in person, without much explanation.
The directive comes just two days after the school board voted to fire MGT, effective in April.
“It is disappointing at the least, and deeply unsettling at worst, particularly for our families,” said Dr. Robert Lundin, Adams 14 Executive Director of Communication. “They look to us to be the voice of guidance and security for their children, as well as our teachers, knowing they’re going to work in a place where we’re thoughtful stewards of their wellbeing.”
In 2018, Colorado mandated MGT to run the district following consistently low student performance scores. After voting to terminate its contract with MGT Tuesday night, the Adams 14 School Board said it will work with the state to hire a new private management company to help get student performance up to par.
CBS4 has reached out to MGT for a comment about the in-person learning decision, but has not yet received a response.