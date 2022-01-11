ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At its school board meeting on Tuesday night, the Adams 14 School Board voted unanimously to end the contract with its private management company, Adams 14 Schools Succeed / MGT Consulting, LLC. The vote comes after an independent audit identified concerns MGT mismanaged school funds and did not properly benefits students.

#Breaking: @adams14schools school board has just voted unanimously to terminate its contract with its private management company, MGT, following board concerns the company did not adequately benefit students. "We do not take this lightly," the board president said. @CBSDenver — Kati Weis (@KatiWeis) January 12, 2022

The results of that audit are now being investigated criminally by the Adams County District Attorney, according to school officials. Adams 14 is not yet releasing the audit due to the criminal investigation.

The termination will be effective on April 11, 90 days following Tuesday night’s vote.

Adams 14 board members expressed in Tuesday night’s meeting the decision is tough, but comes after careful consideration.

“We do not take this lightly,” said Board President Ramona Lewis. “We’ve tried to make the effort to see this through.”

Board Member James Amador said before the vote, “it seems like we’ve had a very rough relationship that has not been focusing on our kids.”

Board Secretary Maria Zubia introduced the motion to terminate. Zubia explained she was supportive of MGT’s help in the beginning, but her opinion has changed over the last two years.

“(When we say) keeping kids at the forefront, we mean it,” Zubia said.

The school board’s decision comes following a more than two-year controversy. In 2018, the state board ordered Adams 14 to have a private management company run the district, due to consistent poor student performance, instead of stripping the district of its accreditation at that time.

Tuesday night, Lewis said the district does not intend to work on it’s own, but is instead already looking for a new private management company to replace MGT that she hopes will better serve students.

“We are fiscal stewards for the district,” Lewis said. “We very carefully look at every dollar, and we want to make sure the bulk of that is put into our students and our teaching staff.”

MGT and its attorney have not yet responded to requests for comment.