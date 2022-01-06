TOGETHER 4 COLORADOHow to help victims impacted by the devastating Marshall Fire
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Meteorologist Dave Aguilera
Filed Under:Avalanche Danger, Colorado News

(CBS4) – The heavy snowfall Colorado got on Wednesday and Thursday in the mountains has led to a very dangerous situation in the backcountry.

An image of snow in Summit County on Thursday morning (credit: CBS)

Heavy snow and strong winds will result in natural avalanches. Human triggered snow slides are also likely.

It is recommended to avoid travel on and under steep slopes. At this time travel in backcountry terrain is not recommended.

Many areas received more than a foot of snow.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera