DENVER (CBS4) – Most neighborhoods along the Front Range received at least 3 inches of fluffy snow through Wednesday night while some areas had much more. The snow ended early Thursday morning but bitterly cold temperatures will remain all day.
The heaviest snow along the urban corridor was generally found on the northwest side of the metro area and into Boulder. Golden reported 6.5 inches, Broomfield measured 6.0 inches, and Boulder had 7.7 inches.
There was also several impressive snow totals in northern Colorado with 6.0 inches in Fort Collins and 6.1 in Wellington. Meanwhile, many ski areas in the state reported between 10 to 20 inches of snow since Wednesday morning.
With the snow ending Thursday morning everywhere but the higher mountains, attention turns to the very cold temperatures the storm brought with the snow.
Denver officially dropped to zero degrees Thursday morning and high temperatures will be stuck in the 20s.
It will stay even colder on the Eastern Plains with high temperatures struggling to reach into the teens! Most mountain areas will be at least 10 degrees warmer than most lower elevations east of the high country.
Warmer weather will return for Friday with high temperatures reaching to the 50s in the Denver metro area and 40s for northern Colorado.
Then another storm will move into Colorado on Saturday with a good chance for snow returning to the mountains. It’s possible some limited moisture could reach east into the Denver metro area mainly in the early afternoon on Saturday. The chance is only 20% and it could be either rain or snow.