MARSHALL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office shared a tragic update of a missing person in the Marshall Fire. They say they found partial remains of an adult in the 5900 block of Marshall Road.
They add an investigation in the 1500 block of S. 76th Street in Superior remains ongoing. Family of Nadine Turnbull tells CBS4 her home was on South 76th Street. As of this writing, she remains missing.
“The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for identifying the remains found and determining the cause and manner of death,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release on Jan. 5.
The Marshall Fire destroyed nearly 1,000 structures, many of which are homes.