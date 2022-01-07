MARSHALL, Colo. (CBS4) – A 69-year-old man was killed in the destructive Marshall Fire, the Boulder County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Friday. Robert Sharpe’s partial remains were located in the 5900 block of Marshall Road.

Family members released a statement saying they are “grateful for the outpouring of support as we try to cope with the loss of our family member. … Robert will be greatly missed by his family and friends.”

They said Sharpe lived in the Boulder area for a long time and worked in the construction industry. They described him as active in community affairs, a naturalist and concerned with children’s rights.

“The total devastation of this event has shocked and impacted so many in the community. Our hearts go out to the many others who have suffered losses,” the family wrote.

The family says they appreciate the “untiring efforts and sensitive concern during this chaotic crisis” shown by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Sharpe leaves behind three brothers, a sister and many nieces and nephews.

An investigation into the death of another possible person in the Dec. 30 fire is also taking place in the 1500 block of South 76th Street in Superior.

Family of Nadine Turnbull say her home was on South 76th Street. She remains missing.

The Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 structures, many of which are homes.

