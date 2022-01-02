PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Communities and organizations from far and wide want to help victims of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County. One of those groups was the Grace Baptist Church in Parker.
They spent Sunday gathering supplies and water for the victims who lost everything in the fire. They also collected cash donations.
Despite the outpouring of support, the Boulder County Sheriff is respectfully asking people to stop bringing physical donations, like food, clothing and household items.
“We have hit the wall where food will spoil and won’t be able to be eaten and storage areas are so full the next option will be out in the snow,” he said.
CBS4 has compiled several ways to help the victims which include volunteer opportunities.