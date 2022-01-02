COVID In Colorado: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Tests Positive For COVID-19Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced he tested positive for COVID-19. He shared the note on Jan. 1.

CU Boulder Will Begin Spring Semester With Remote Learning; Officials Cite Marshall Fire And Spike In COVID-19 CasesThe University of Colorado Boulder will begin the spring 2022 term on Jan. 10 with fully remote instruction for the first two weeks of the semester.

National Western Stock Show Still Plans To Return Despite OmicronThe National Western Stock Show still plans to go on as scheduled in January.

Louisville And Superior Issue Boil Water Advisory Due To FiresDue to the fires that broke out on Thursday, the City of Louisville issued a boil water advisory for the entire city.

Coloradans Wait In Long Lines For COVID Tests As Experts Point To PCR TestingCars were bumper to bumper on Wednesday in Westminster. Everyone at the Front Range Community College were trying to get a COVID-19 test.

Omicron Variant In Weld County: Residents Testing Positive Range From 7 Months To 78 Years OldSeven Weld residents have recently tested positive for the new COVID-19 omicron variant. The residents range in age from seven months to 78 years old.