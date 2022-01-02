There are a number of ways community members can begin to show their support and provide outreach safely to those affected by the destructive Marshall Fire. The fire torched nearly 1,000 homes in the southeastern part of Boulder County on Dec. 30, including in Louisville and Superior.
Boulder County Wildfire Fund by The Community Foundation Serving Boulder County
commfound.org
American Red Cross
To donate to the fire relief efforts, text REDCROSS to 90999, call 1-800-HELP-NOW or go to redcross.org/local/colorado/ways-to-donate.html.
Airbnb Donations
The Boulder Office of Emergency Management is asking owners of vacation rentals who are interested in providing shelter to displaced families to go online to be vetted through Airbnb.
bouldercounty.wufoo.com/forms/donations/
Boulder Fire Relief Fund through JEWISHcolorado
jewishcolorado.org/donate/
Sister Carmen Community Center
sistercarmen.org
Salvation Army
To donate to the Marshall Fire relief efforts please visit salarmy.us/firerelief2022 or text FIRERELIEF to 51555. If you would like to mail a check, please use the following address:
The Salvation Army Intermountain Division
PO Box 2369
Denver, CO 80201-2369
Colorado Responds
Sign up to learn how best to help individuals impacted by the Boulder County Fire.
coloradoresponds.org
Colorado Fraternal Order of Police – Colorado Police Officers Foundation
The Colorado Fraternal Order of Police’s Colorado Police Officers Foundation will help the families of Boulder County police officers who lost their homes to the fire. Donations can be made securely at PayPal here.
Human Society of Boulder Valley
Emergency Safety Net Fund
boulderhumane.org
RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims