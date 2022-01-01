BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Two people remained missing on Saturday after Thursday’s devastating Marshall Fire in Boulder County. That was after initial reports of hundreds missing in the fast moving wildfire that became an urban fire running over hundreds of homes. So far, no casualties have been reported, which Gov. Jared Polis described as a “New Year’s miracle.”
Over 30,000 people evacuated the fire as is raced across the landscape and spotted to new areas as winds of speeds up to 105 miles per hour blasted the area.
“Our Call Center is receiving many, many calls this morning,” the Boulder Office of Emergency Management stated on Saturday morning. “Please try to be patient as we make our way through and try to assist everyone. We understand everyone’s frustration and are dedicated to helping however and as soon as we can!”
