No Casualties Or Fatalities in Marshall Fire So FarBoulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said in a news briefing Friday that so far, there have been no reported casualties or fatalities from the Marshall Fire.

5 hours ago

Avista Adventist Hospital In Louisville Evacuated During Marshall Fire, Will Remain Closed IndefinitelyAvista Adventist hospital, which was in the middle of the Marshall Fire evacuated 51 patients on Thursday. The building was spared from the flames, but the hospital will be closed indefinitely due to extensive smoke damage.

5 hours ago

Residents Describe Fear And Chaos Of Evacuating During Marshall FireOver 30,000 people evacuated the fire as is raced across the landscape and spotted to new areas in a matter of moments.

6 hours ago

Frozen Pipes Are New Concern At Homes Spared By Marshall Fire In Boulder CountyAs snow fell on New Year's Eve, even those who were fortunate enough to have homes that were sparred by the fire were fearful of a new potential of destruction.

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Marshall Fire: Hundreds Of Homes Lost In Boulder CountyAs many as 1,000 homes may have been lost in this tragedy -- but so far, no lives have been lost.

15 hours ago