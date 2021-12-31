SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) — When the sun came up on Friday morning, we got a look at damage from the Marshall Fire that ripped through Superior and Louisville on Thursday. Over 500 homes, stores and commercial properties were destroyed and officials said Friday they would not be surprised if 1,000 homes were lost.
A look at what we’re seeing as the sun rises. This was a neighborhood in Louisville filled with homes that were completely destroyed in the fire. Devastating. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/oWDItPar25
— Makenzie O'Keefe (@makenziepokeefe) December 31, 2021
In an update on Friday morning, officials said the fire had burned 6,000 acres and there were still hot spots in some areas.
Some homes remained standing in the middle of devastated neighborhoods. Officials warned residents not to go back into evacuated areas, saying active fire and downed power lines remain a danger.
The origin of the fire has not been confirmed, but it is believed to have been caused by downed power lines and high winds.
Gov. Jared Polis said he spoke to President Joe Biden Friday morning about getting assistance from the federal government.
