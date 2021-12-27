LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say one of their officers was involved in a shooting in the Belmar shopping area on Monday night.
LPD working an officer involved shooting in Belmar area. More info to come, including media staging area.
— Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) December 28, 2021
It appears Wadsworth Boulevard is closed. Copter4 flew over the scene.
There was also heavy police presence at Alaska Drive and Vance Street.
There were also a number of police officers surrounding the Hyatt House hotel on Alaska Drive.
Police placed several evidence markers at that intersection in front of the hotel.
Lakewood police also responded to another shooting scene at Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street. Details about this situation were not confirmed.
Police had a section of a parking lot in front of a liquor store, tattoo parlor and Thai restaurant taped off. It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.