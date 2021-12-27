CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Lakewood News, Lakewood Police, Lakewood Shooting, Officer-Involved Shooting

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say one of their officers was involved in a shooting in the Belmar shopping area on Monday night.

It appears Wadsworth Boulevard is closed. Copter4 flew over the scene.

(credit: CBS)

There was also heavy police presence at Alaska Drive and Vance Street.

(credit: CBS)

There were also a number of police officers surrounding the Hyatt House hotel on Alaska Drive.

(credit: CBS)

Police placed several evidence markers at that intersection in front of the hotel.

(credit: CBS)

Lakewood police also responded to another shooting scene at Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street. Details about this situation were not confirmed.

(credit: CBS)

Police had a section of a parking lot in front of a liquor store, tattoo parlor and Thai restaurant taped off. It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

Danielle Chavira