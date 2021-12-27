DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating two separate shootings on Monday night. Officers responded to the area near 1st Avenue and Broadway for two people who were shot.
Police say the extent of their injuries are not known. They have not arrested anyone yet. Further details about the shooting or the victims were not released.
Officers also responded to the north end of Cheesman Park on Williams Street. They say one person was found with a gunshot wound. Officers did not share how serious their injuries are.
No arrests have been made.