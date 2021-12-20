DENVER (CBS4) — Breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of The Lion King at The Buell Theatre in Denver — forcing organizers to cancel performances again on Tuesday. Sunday evening’s performance was canceled hours before curtain. There were no performances scheduled on Monday.

“Through our continuing rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of The Lion King at The Buell Theatre in Denver,” officials announced Monday.

“Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, musicians and crew are our top priority, tomorrow’s performances on Tuesday, December 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. are canceled.”

Decisions for future performances will be announced Tuesday.

All tickets for these performances will be refunded. An email with refund information will be sent to these ticket holders. Those who purchased through unofficial third-party sellers should contact them directly for refund information.

John Ekeberg, Executive Director DCPA Broadway, issued a statement that read, in part:

“We continue to thank our patrons, The Lion King company and local teams for doing their part to ensure the safest possible environment. If we had any alternative to cancelling performances on Tuesday, December 21, we would. Again, we are terribly sorry for the disappointment this may cause and appreciate our audiences’ understanding that these tough decisions are made with health and safety at the forefront.”