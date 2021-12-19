DENVER (CBS4) — Breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of The Lion King at The Buell Theatre in Denver. Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, musicians and crew are our top priority, the performance today, Sunday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. is cancelled.
“We apologize for the disappointment this cancellation causes ticket holders, but we hope that audiences will agree that safety must be at the forefront of our return to live theater.”
All tickets for this performance will be refunded. An email with refund information will be sent to these ticket holders. Those who purchased through unofficial third-party sellers should contact them directly for refund information.