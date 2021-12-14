ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Arapahoe County is the latest county to decide to leave the Tri-County Health Department. This move follows Adams and Douglas counties.
READ MORE: Boulder City Leaders Consider Prairie Dog Management Plan
The Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners started the formal process of creating the county’s own health department. Arapahoe County intends to leave the Tri-County Health Department after December 2022.
Until then, residents can continue to use the same public health services. Earlier this year, Douglas County created its own board of health.READ MORE: Car Drives Into Huge Sinkhole In Colorado Springs Neighborhood
In October, Adams County adopted a resolution to leave the Tri-County Health Department on Dec. 31, 2022.
The tension between Tri-County Health and the counties surfaced over a face mask mandate in schools and other indoor public spaces.MORE NEWS: COVID In Colorado: Third Omicron Variant Case Detected In Colorado
This will end a 55-year partnership with Tri-County Health.