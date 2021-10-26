ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to leave the Tri-County Health Department. The vote comes about a week after the Board of Commissioners announced their intent to leave.
TCHD was previously made up of Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties. Douglas County left the group in September. Adams County commissioners said they’d been having issues working as three counties even before the pandemic.
The county says it will remain with TCDH through December of 2022, as it’s legally obligated. Then, the next month, the county will start using its own health department.