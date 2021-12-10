DENVER (CBS4) – The Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive on Friday was a chance for Coloradans to show their holiday spirit. Groups and individuals from across the Denver metro area dropped off toys at two different King Soopers locations.
Snowy roads and strong wind gusts didn’t stop a group from Colorado Krav Maga from dropping off 30 boxes of toys at the Belmar location on Friday afternoon.
🧸TOY DRIVE 2021!!🚂
Had a blast collecting thousands of new toys during the #Together4CO @CBSDenver Toy Drive!
Every year CBS4 & @973KBCO team up with the community to make sure every kid @BGCMetroDenver has a great Christmas/holiday season!
Thank you, #Colorado! pic.twitter.com/FS4egZeXpG
— Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) December 11, 2021
CBS4 and King Soopers on Friday are holding a special collection day event where viewers can drive up and safely donate toys without getting out of their cars.
Cold temps, warm hearts — having a wonderful time with my buddy @jimbcbs4 at the #Together4CO Toy Drive! We’re outside the King Soopers on E Hampden in #Denver, come join us! All your donations help the @BGCMetroDenver. ❤️🎁🎅🏼🧸🎄🥰 pic.twitter.com/q61nZZNsFs
— Kelly Werthmann (@KellyCBS4) December 10, 2021
CBS4 talent and Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver staff and volunteers will be on hand to help collect toy donations and thank donors. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off on Friday from 12-7pm at two King Soopers locations.
• King Soopers in Belmar (7984 W. Alameda Avenue, Lakewood)
• King Soopers on Hampden & Monaco (6470 E. Hampden Avenue, Denver)
Look for the CBS4 tent where you will be able to drive up and drop off your donations.