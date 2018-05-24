This holiday season, CBS4 is teaming up with King Soopers, 97.3 KBCO, and KOA NewsRadio to collect new toys and cash donations for children and youth served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. King Soopers will begin collecting new, unwrapped toys at all Metro Area locations on Friday, November 23rd and will continue to collect through December 24th. Viewers are encouraged to donate items such as toys, games, art kits, DVDs, video games, sporting equipment, electronics, helmets and other gifts for children and youth. All items will be distributed at Boys & Girls Clubs’ holiday parties so that every child gets a gift this year.

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at participating King Soopers locations, CBS4 and iHeart Media Studios throughout the entire duration of the campaign.

CBS4

1044 Lincoln Street

Denver, CO 80203

iHeart Studios

4695 S. Monaco St

Denver, CO 80237

Since 1961, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver has provided young people with opportunities to engage in programs that help them achieve academic success, take charge of their health and develop the skills they need to become leaders in the community. The organization operates 16 neighborhood Clubs and serves more than 10,000 kids in the metro Denver area. Online donations to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver can be made by going to http://www.bgcmd.org/toy-drive.

The University of Denver Division of Athletics and Recreation and the Newman Center for Performing Arts will help support the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive by collecting toys from November 17th – December 19th. New, unwrapped toys can be taken to any home game or Newman Center performance during those dates. Toys can also be dropped off during a special DU collection day on Saturday, December 15th from 11am – 2pm in the North Circle of Ritchie Center Drive.

Donate an unwrapped gift to your nearest ViewHouse location & we’ll hook you up with a FREE Peppermint Godiva Chocolate Martini. If you choose to purchase a Peppermint Godiva Chocolate Martini, ViewHouse will donate $1 back to Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

AutoMart will be supporting the toy drive in 2018.