STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The runs at Steamboat Ski Resort are showing a lack of snow and warm temperatures are keeping the snowmaking guns from making up the difference. The warm, dry spell that’s cast a shadow over some ski areas so far this season in Colorado is about to end.
A big change for the mountains includes a lot of snow this week. The forecast is also changing for the Front Range, which has been experiencing warmer and drier than average conditions. The first measurable snowfall in the Denver metro area is about 7 weeks late.
Steamboat is only using 1% of its trails. Usually at this time of year, about 30% are in use. Only one lift is running.
“People just really want to get out and we just don’t have enough snow yet,” said one skier at Steamboat.
“I’ve been in the industry for 20 years and I’ve never really seen it like this,” said Steamboat Ski Resort director of communications Loryn Duke.
According to CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri, “The storm will initially arrive Wednesday night with snow spreading across the mountains mainly west of the Continental Divide. The snow will then spread east across all mountain areas on Thursday followed by the heaviest snow arriving late Thursday into Friday. The snow will end in the high country by late Friday night so it will be a 48-hour storm.”