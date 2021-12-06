DENVER, Colo. (AP) — Police say a woman wanted for the vandalism of a cathedral in Colorado is believed to be in the Portland area.
The Portland Police Bureau on Sunday requested help in locating 26-year-old Madeline Ann Cramer in connection with the October 10 vandalism at the Cathedral Basilica in Denver.
READ MORE: Colorado's Economy Expected To Make Full Recovery In 2022
Swastikas and other messages were painted on the church located near the Colorado Capitol.READ MORE: Vince Pacheco Arrested, Accused Of Releasing Bear Spray Inside Greeley Walmart
Police said investigators in Denver had obtained information that Cramer may be in the Portland area.MORE NEWS: Aurora Cop Arrested For Assault; Julie Stahnke Placed On Leave
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)