What's Next For Colorado Sports After Von Miller?He was known for sacks and tackles, chickens and deodorant. Von Miller sported a cowboy hat and endeared himself further to fans during his years in Denver.

'He's Very Beloved': Von's Vision Reflects On Star Linebacker's Commitment To ChildrenSince his football career with the Denver Broncos started back in 2011, star linebacker Von Miller has continually given back on and off of the field.

'On The Way To LA': Broncos Trade Linebacker Von Miller To Los Angeles RamsThe Denver Broncos are trading Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams.

Broncos Block 2 Field Goals In 17-10 Win Over Washington, Stop 4-Game SlideJustin Simmons and Denver's defense held firm after a fumble gave Washington the ball back, and the Broncos blocked two field goals on their way to a 17-10 win.

'Thank You From The Bottom Of My Heart': Peyton Manning Inducted Into Denver Broncos Ring Of FameIt was a very special day for Peyton Manning at Mile High on Sunday.

Peyton Manning Deflects Speculation He's In Talks With Any Potential New Owners Of The Denver BroncosHall of Fame quarterback and Denver resident Peyton Manning says the potential sale of the Denver Broncos "isn't on his radar."