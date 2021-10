DENVER (CBS4) – Cleaning crews spent part of their Sunday washing graffiti off of the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception. The basilica sits on Colfax Avenue at Logan Street in downtown Denver.

The church was vandalized on Sunday morning between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Some of the graffiti read “Satan lives here.”

A woman was reportedly seen on surveillance video.

It’s not clear if police are investigating, and if so, if they have any persons of interest.

In late September, the Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Boulder also suffered vandalism. Those responsible destroyed a pro-life display and spray painted political and pro-abortion messages all over the property.

Messages including “My body, My choice” were spray painted on the St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville in early September.

The Archdiocese of Denver released the following statement to CBS4: