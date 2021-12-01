JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed sexual assault suspect Peter Robert Dettmer, 69, was successfully extradited from Ecuador last week. Dettmer is in custody at Jefferson County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.
According to the sheriff’s office press release, Dettmer was brought back to the state Nov. 24 and now faces 126 sexual assault charges that stem from a 2016 case in Golden. Dettmer was arrested in Cueneca, Ecuador back in April after years on the run.
Dettmer faces the following charges:
- 63 counts of Sexual Assault – Victim Helpless (F3 felony)
- 1 count of Sexual Assault – Victim Incapable due to Force/Drugs/Other (F3 felony)
- 62 counts of Sexual Assault – Victim Incapable (F4 felony)
Dettmer’s extradition was carried out by the FBI with assistance from the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs and the U.S. Department of State. It is the second extradition from Ecuador to the U.S. in the past 27 years.
Dettmer has a court hearing scheduled at the First Judicial District Court Dec. 1. The district attorney’s office is not expected to release new information until the case is closed, citing regulations under Colorado Rules of Professional Conduct.