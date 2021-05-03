JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Sexual assault suspect Peter Robert Dettmer, wanted in Golden, has been arrested in Ecuador after years on the run. Ecuador National Police arrested Dettmer last week for the charges.
Dettmer was arrested April 27 at his apartment in Cuenca, Ecuador. Dettmer faces 131 counts involving sexual assaults.
He appeared at a court hearing Monday to determine whether Dettmer would contest extradition. That hearing was continued. The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office said that Dettmer failed to appear for trial on sexual assault charges in Golden on Jan. 23, 2017.