May Declared As Mental Health Month In ColoradoMental Health Colorado is a nonprofit working every day to promote mental wellness, end shame and discrimination, and ensure equitable access to mental health and substance use care.

Mental Health Awareness Month More Important Than Ever In Post-Pandemic WorldThe Colorado Crisis Line is seeing above a 30% increase in the number of calls, and community resources like the Mental Health Center of Denver is seeing an increase in demand for services as well.

After Hearing Classmates Joke About COVID, Teen Who Got Serious Case Warns: 'It's A Very Real Disease'As more Coloradans get vaccinated, an unvaccinated group is seeing a worrisome increase in cases. The rates for people between 11 and 17 have more than doubled since the start of the month.

U.S. Officials: Anxiety Drove Vaccine Reactions In Colorado, 4 Other StatesIt was anxiety — and not a problem with the shots — that caused fainting, dizziness and other short-term reactions in dozens of people at coronavirus vaccine clinics in five states, U.S. health officials have concluded.

COVID In Colorado: Statewide Mask Order Extended 30 Days & Amended To Account For Vaccinated PeopleGov. Jared Polis announced changes and an extension to the statewide mask order on Sunday. Polis extended the mask mandate for 30 days in early April.

Should Coors Field Attendees Expect To Find A 'Vaccinated-Only' Section Anytime Soon?The Los Angeles Dodgers are setting up a section in Dodger Stadium where people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 could mingle. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida talked about the possibility for Coors Field.