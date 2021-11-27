Colorado Daughter Of America's First Man In Space to Fly In Blue Origin RocketThe idea for going on a Blue Origin rocket to space came up when she was at a 50th anniversary celebration of the Apollo 14 trip her father took to the moon, when he was the fifth person ever to walk on moon.

13 minutes ago

Video Shows Fatal Shooting Between Teen And Ex-Officer In AuroraA 17-year-old boy was killed after exchanging gunfire with a 36-year-old man in a southeast Aurora neighborhood Wednesday night, according to police.

52 minutes ago

Deadly Head-On Crash On Highway 86 Happened Shortly After Deputy Tried To Stop Driver, Sheriff's Office SaysThe deadly head-on crash that happened Friday morning on Highway 86, just east of Elizabeth, occurred just a "short time" after a deputy attempted to stop the driver of a Hyundai, officials say. The driver of the Hyundai and the driver of a Ford Mustang were both killed in the crash.

2 hours ago

Another Dry And Mild Weekend Across ColoradoMeteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.

9 hours ago

Fraudsters Still Potentially Impacting 1,050 Innocent Unemployment Claims In ColoradoThere are still some people who aren't able to enjoy the holidays as much this year, because their unemployment claims are being held up by fraudulent activity.

18 hours ago

Broomfield Remains Exception To Mask Mandate In Denver Metro AreaWelcome to Broomfield, where you can shop indoors without wearing a mask. It is one of the few places in the Denver metro area not under such a requirement.

18 hours ago