ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol responded to a deadly crash on Highway 86 just east of Elizabeth Friday morning.
According to CSP, patrol officers responded to the crash just before 9 a.m., where the driver of a Hyundai Veloster and the driver of a Ford Mustang were involved in a head-on crash that killed both drivers at the scene.
Two passengers who were in the Hyundai were taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries.
The roadway remained closed in both directions on Highway 86 at the crash scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Elbert County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of its deputies was involved in a brief pursuit of one of the cars involved in this crash during the morning, but they stopped pursuing.
CSP is leading the crash investigation, and ECSO is assisting.