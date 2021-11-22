MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Are you missing your emu? If so, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office would like you to contact them.
“Emu at-large: The MCSO has received reports of an emu running at large in the 67000 block of Landfill Road,” officials posted on Facebook Monday morning.
If this emu belongs to you, please contact dispatch at 970-249-9110.
Emu are native to Australia and are the second largest bird in the world., after the ostrich. They can grow over six feet tall and can run at speeds up to 31 miles per hour.