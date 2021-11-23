MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office announced an important update in the effort to return an elusive emu at large in the rural county to its rightful owner.
“It takes a village,” the sheriff’s office posted.
Animal Control Deputy Robillard and an “emu wrangling posse” comprised of the owner, two Montrose Police Department animal control officers, and a gentleman from Waste Management managed to capture the elusive emu.
“After a 30 minute chase, the emu was apprehended with the catch pole,” the sheriff wrote. “It was not ’emused.'”
However, the emu is home and safely recovering from its “walkabout.”