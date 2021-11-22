DENVER (CBS4) – The suspect in the deadly stabbing that claimed the life of a Denver Rescue Mission employee appeared in court on Monday. The stabbing happened outside the men’s shelter near 48th Avenue and Dahlia Street on Saturday night.
The suspect in the deadly stabbing, Christopher Christian, appeared in court on Monday morning on first-degree murder charges. According to the arrest affidavit, Christian, 22, approached the employee in the parking lot. Surveillance video shows the two fighting. Witnesses told police the employee was stabbed in the ribs.
He was rushed to the hospital where he died. The employee killed has not been identified but is said to be a 30-year-old man.
The Denver Rescue Mission CEO released a statement saying they are heartbroken by the loss.
“Our hearts are broken, and our prayers go out to the family of this deceased member of our team. A tragic and senseless death like this has been extremely hard for our community and our team at Denver Rescue Mission. We are thankful for all of the ongoing support of prayer and encouragement from the community for the family who has lost a loved one and our Mission staff who are grieving during this time,” Brad Meuli, Denver Rescue Mission, President and CEO, said in a statement.
Witnesses also told police that Christian was asked to leave another shelter the night before after a fight with another resident. He was told not to return for another 30 days.
Christian was ordered by the judge to remain in custody on no bond.