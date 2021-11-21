DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say someone stabbed and killed a staff member at the Denver Rescue Mission on Saturday night. Police responded to the area near 48th Avenue and Dahlia Street outside of the men’s shelter.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. They have not announced any arrests.
“The Denver Department of Housing Stability (HOST) is deeply saddened and stand ready to support our provider partners at Denver Rescue Mission,” the Denver Department of Housing Stability said in a news release on Sunday.
Those who know more about the crime are asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.