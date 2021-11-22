AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 has learned the President of the Aurora Police Association, Officer Doug Wilkinson, has been placed on administrative leave after he sent out a scathing email last week to his 240 members calling diversity provisions in a “consent decree” between Aurora and the Colorado Attorney General “sexist and racist.”

According to the email, obtained by CBS4, the union president wrote, “To match the ‘diversity’ of ‘the community’ we could make sure to hire 10% illegal aliens, 50% weed smokers, 10% crackheads, and a few child molesters and murderers to round it out. You know, so we can make the department look like the ‘community.'”

The email was sent on Nov. 16. Lt. Chris Amsler, an aide to Chief Vanessa Wilson, told CBS4 multiple Aurora officers complained to human resources about the letter, and Wilson put Wilkinson on leave with pay the next day, Nov. 17.

“We have seen the letter,” Amsler told CBS4. He said, “Chief Wilson is very concerned about the allegations that have been brought forth by several concerned and courageous employees. Due to the sensitive nature of this on-going investigation we can not discuss this case further. We would like to remind the media and our community that the Aurora Police Association does not speak for the Aurora Police Department nor are they the recognized bargaining unit with the City of Aurora.”

Wilkinson’s email was prompted by an agreement announced on Nov. 16 setting up reforms for the Aurora police and fire departments. The consent decree followed a lengthy state investigation that found a pattern of racist policing and excessive use of force. The agreement, which is expected to run for about five years, calls for updated hiring practices so the police and fire departments better reflect the city’s racial makeup.

Wilkinson’s email blasted the agreement, but especially provisions for diversity in hiring and promotions within the police department.

“The decree indicates that they want to replace as many of the department’s white males as possible with as many women and minorities,” wrote Wilkinson. “It’s as simple as that. To do that they are going to hire and promote non- whites and non-males wherever they can.”

According to Wilkinson, “The State’s plan, fully embraced by the city, is literally systematically sexist and racist.”

In a phone interview with CBS4, Wilkinson said the email was intended to be “A private email message to the members” and was not intended to be disseminated to the public. “I’m trying to have an honest conversation”, he said without it becoming a “word salad.”

In disparaging the consent decree’s diversity goals, Wilkinson wrote, “We’d prefer that they focus on intelligence, personal ethics and courage, which should be our only criteria for hiring and promotion. That’s all I care about. We should only be interested in merit. But that will never do. They’re addicted to race and sex politics. We already hire every minority that passes the minimum requirements.”

Wilkinson said his members are concerned the department will not institute “some sort of quota system.”

The APA is one of two Aurora Police unions. The Fraternal Order of Police represents the majority of Aurora officers.

Amsler told CBS4 Wilkinson could be facing discipline ranging from simple counseling all the way up to termination and that it would ultimately be up to Chief Wilson to decide.

Union President Doug Wilkinson’s entire email obtained by CBS4 can be seen here: